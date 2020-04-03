Left Menu
Ex-All Pro OT Boselli out of hospital after bout with COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:17 IST
Former NFL offensive tackle Tony Boselli is out of the hospital after a harrowing battle with the coronavirus. The former Jaguars All-Pro was hospitalized for five days and spent time in the intensive care unit at Jacksonville's Mayo Clinic before being released Tuesday.

"When I first got sick, I thought it wasn't a big deal," Boselli told CBS Sports. "I was 47 and healthy. I thought I'd be back to myself. It went the wrong way quickly." Boselli said to ESPN, "It was kind of fuzzy, but I remember (the pulmonologist) saying, 'If we don't get your oxygen stabilized we're going to have to go to the next level.' I remember lying there thinking, 'What do you mean, if this doesn't work?' He says, 'We don't know what direction this is going to go.'

"I don't know if I ever was like I thought I was going to die, but I remember having the conversation with myself: I don't want to die here." He wound up improving over the next day, so he never needed to be placed on a ventilator.

"Thankfully I recovered, but there was no guarantee," Boselli told the Jaguars' website. "You've got to take it seriously, and the main message is: These health care experts and workers that are talking about this? They're not making this up. "Take it from someone who was in the hospital and had these people working on me: They're risking everything themselves to take of people. It's serious. It's real. We need to do what people are being asked to do."

Boselli was selected to the Pro Bowl on five occasions and earned three All-Pro selections with the Jaguars, who selected him with the second overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 91 games (90 starts) with the Jaguars from 1995-2001. Boselli has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame each of the past four years.

Boselli also was a three-time All-American at Southern California from 1992-94 and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2014. As of Thursday evening, more than 1 million people around the world had been diagnosed with COVID-19, with nearly 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, nearly 245,000 had tested positive for the virus, and more than 5,900 had died.

