On this day, West Indies lifted their second T20 World Cup title

Four years back on this day, West Indies defeated England in a last-over thriller by four wickets to lift their second ICC T20 World Cup title. Chasing 156, Windies required 19 runs off last over. Carlos Brathwaite amassed four consecutive sixes in Ben Stokes' over and put his team over the line.

He scored 34 unbeaten off 10 balls with a strike rate of 340. On the other end, Marlon Samuels anchored the run-chase as he played a vital knock of 85* runs in 66 balls. His inning was studded with nine fours and two sixes. Samuels was awarded the Player of the Match for his spectacular batting performance. The spirited team performance guided them to bag their second title after winning the fist in 2012.

Earlier, Windies won the toss and asked England to bat first. Despite having a bad start, Joe Root's 54 runs and Jos Buttler's 36-run knock enabled them to post a respectable total of 155/9 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For the Caribbean side, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets while Samuel Badree picked two scalps. Indian skipper won the Player of the Tournament award as he was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 273 runs in five innings at a breathtaking average of 136.50.

He scored three fifties, which included a highest of 89* in the semi-final against West Indies. (ANI)

