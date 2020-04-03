Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-returned SA players are COVID-19 negative, no symptoms in those not tested

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:10 IST
India-returned SA players are COVID-19 negative, no symptoms in those not tested

All the South African players, who returned from their incomplete ODI tour of India, were found to be symptom-free of coronavirus and those who underwent tests returned negative, according to the team's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra. The Proteas, who returned from India on March 18, completed a 14-day period of self-isolation on Thursday, but will remain in lockdown for the next two weeks just like the rest of the country.

"All the players were symptom-free and those who opted to perform the tests returned negative results," Manjra was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'. The first match in Dharamsala on March 12 was washed out while the second and third games to be played in Lucknow and Kolkata -- on March 15 and 18 respectively -- were called off indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa is in the midst of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which prohibits leaving home except to buy food or medicine and does not allow for any outdoor exercise.

CSA's focus now is on maintaining the players' fitness and trainer Tumi Masekela has sent all the players their training programmes. "We've got time now to work with players in terms of addressing the small niggles that they may have. They have got time to rest and also to do the strength work," he said. "But the one big thing is the running volume, the aerobic capacity base, which I am going to try and build up in the next two weeks, so that means lot of running, or a lot of cardio work, cycling or swimming." The South African team doesn't have any international match lined up until June.

South Africa has more than 1,400 COVID-19 infected people with five deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi

Kuwait supports Saudi Arabias invitation for a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, an informal grouping is known as OPEC, to curb global oil supply and halt the oil price rout, oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday.The e...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should get it quickly without being subjected to lengthy visits and policy proposals from officials, Germanys finance min...

NSA against Tablighi Jamaat members who misbehaved with medical staff, Yogi calls them 'enemies of humanity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act NSA against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed t...

From grand final to building site as NRL players go back to work

Six months ago they were playing one of the biggest games of their careers, but now stars of Australias National Rugby League are working as builders and plumbers after the coronavirus shutdown forced them to find new jobs. Several members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020