Franchise confident, hopeful that IPL will be held at some stage: Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who is in contact with his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), said that they are hopeful that the IPL 2020 will be held at some stage. "Everything is changing, literally every single day. The last I spoke to (KKR team officials), they said they're still really confident and hopeful it (the IPL) will be on at some stage," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying."They obviously haven't cancelled it or anything like that yet. It's still a bit of a holding pattern, so we're in contact with our teams every few days," he added.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been suspended until April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if the IPL will get underway anytime soon, given the country is under a 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

Cummins will join KKR this year. He was bought by the franchise for Rs 15.50 crore in the December auction. "Obviously everyone is still really keen for it to go ahead, but the priority is to minimise the risk of (the virus) spreading. It's going to be pretty tight, I think the (Indian) travel ban is in place until April 14 so I don't expect anything too soon to happen," Cummins said. (ANI)

