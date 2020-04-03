Russian anti-doping preparing to stop testing

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:30 IST
The Russian anti-doping agency is preparing to freeze all testing until May to comply with new government measures shutting down work deemed non-essential. RUSADA deputy CEO Margarita Pakhnotskaya tells The Associated Press that her agency is looking for possible exemptions to instructions from President Vladimir Putin for all Russians except those working in essential sectors to stay home through April 30.

Pakhnotskaya says in a text message that she "will check on Monday the possibility to receive special permission" from government bodies for staff to collect samples from athletes. There will be no testing this month if that isn't granted. Testing has been suspended since March 27 under a previous round of measures.

Isolation measures around the world have led to a sharp drop in anti-doping tests. That's led to warnings that some athletes could take advantage of the situation. The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is trying to track gaps in testing..

