Premier League clubs to 'consult' players over pay cuts: statement

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary, the league said in a statement on Friday

A meeting between the 20 English top-flight clubs also agreed to indefinitely extend the suspension of the season until it is "safe and appropriate" for football to return. AFP BSBS

