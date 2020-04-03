IOA thanks NSFs, State Olympic bodies for contributing to PM CARES Fund

The India Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday thanked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the State Olympic Associations (SOAs) for their contribution to PM CARES Fund in a bid to help the country fight the coronavirus. "Thank You for your support towards our national duty. We look upto all NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in hour of need," IOA said in a statement.

The Rowing Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 1.25 lakh while Squash Raquets Federation of India and Indian Triathlon Federation announced donations of Rs 1 lakh each. Kho Kho Federation of India has pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh and the Badminton Association of India has announced the contribution of Rs 10 lakh. The Fencing Association of India and Bowling Federation of India will provide Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Both the Hockey India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh. Athletics Federation of India announced a contribution of Rs 2.50 lakh and the Wushu Association of India will donate Rs 2 lakh. The Handball Federation of India and Swimming Federation of India will donate Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 51,000, respectively.

Table Tennis Federation of India gave Rs 5 lakh and Basketball Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh. The All India Tennis Association and Cycling Federation of India will make donations of Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian Golf Union, on Monday, donated Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively in a bid to help the country fight the deadly virus.

The SOAs have also stepped in to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Kerala Olympic Association announced a donation of Rs 3 lakh and the Bihar Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1 lakh. Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and Gujarat Olympic Association will provide help of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Uttaranchal Olympic Association has announced donations of Rs 5 lakh while Bengal Olympic Association pledged to donate Rs 3 lakh. Jharkhand Olympic Association pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh and the Karnataka Olympic Association offered the help of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association will donate Rs 1.01 lakh while the Assam Olympic Association and Tripura State Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,001, respectively.

The Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1 lakh while Tamil Nadu Olympic Association and Mizoram Olympic Association will provide help of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. The non-members have also announced donations to help the country combat coronavirus. WAKO India Kickboxing Federation will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association will donate Rs 51,000 to help the country to combat coronavirus.

The Karate Association of India, Maharashtra Fencing Association and Madhya Pradesh Handball Association will give Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 25,000, respectively. The IOS Sports and Tripura Hockey will donate Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 10,001 as well.

IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta also thanked athletes and teams for their voluntary commitment to contribute to the PM CARES Fund. "President, Secretary-General and all of at Indian Olympic Association express our gratitude and thanks to athletes/teams, for their voluntary commitment to contribute or donate toward the national cause in PM CARES Fund," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

