'Class act': Rafael Nadal lauds Novak Djokovic for contributing to relief fund

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has expressed gratitude to his arch-rival Novak Djokovic for contributing to Nadal's fund to aid the fight against the coronavirus. The 33-year-old tennis star termed Djokovic's donation as a 'class act'.

"A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act Hvala Nole!," Nadal tweeted. Last week, Serbian tennis star Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic had announced that they will donate a million euros to help the people of Serbia combat the coronavirus.

The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare institutions. A large number of people including celebrities across the world have come forward to help their respective countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among them are Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, American media personality Kim Kardashian West and singer Taylor Swift. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

