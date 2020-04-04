Browns sign veteran CB Johnson

Left Menu
Updated: 04-04-2020 21:01 IST
A first-round pick (16th overall) by Houston in 2015, Johnson played four seasons with the Texans before spending the 2019 campaign with the Buffalo Bills. Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns officially signed free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported last month that the two sides had agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

A first-round pick (16th overall) by Houston in 2015, Johnson played four seasons with the Texans before spending the 2019 campaign with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson, 27, has appeared in 51 career games (19 starts) and has 164 tackles, 19 passes defended, one sack and one interception.

