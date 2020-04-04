Left Menu
Bryant heads 2020 Hall of Fame honorees

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:21 IST
Bryant heads 2020 Hall of Fame honorees
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant headed a star-studded list of honorees named to basketball's 2020 Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was named alongside nine honorees who will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.

Joining Bryant in the sport's pantheon are three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and four-time Olympic medallist Tamika Catchings. Other inductees include three-time NCAA National Championship coach Kim Mulkey, college basketball coach Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, who died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 41.

"The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure," said John Doleva, chief executive of the Hall of Fame. "In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19.

"We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today. "Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at enshrinement in August." The basketball world was left stunned by Bryant's death earlier this year, with the crash also claiming the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The NBA season has also been left in disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, with the campaign halted indefinitely last month and the league currently on hiatus.

