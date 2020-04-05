I haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet, everything still open: Van de Beek on joining Real Madrid

Dutch footballer and Ajax club midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun. "Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet," Goal.com quoted Van de Beek as saying.

"I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I've got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax," he added. There are reports that the midfielder is planning a possible move to Real Madrid. Van de Beek, however, is yet to leave Amsterdam, despite reported strong interest from Zinedine Zidane's Merengue and the midfielder is happy to weigh up all his options before committing to a transfer.

"But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes," Ajax player said. (ANI)

