I haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet, everything still open: Van de Beek on joining Real Madrid
Dutch footballer and Ajax club midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun.ANI | Leeds | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:23 IST
Dutch footballer and Ajax club midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun. "Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet," Goal.com quoted Van de Beek as saying.
"I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I've got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax," he added. There are reports that the midfielder is planning a possible move to Real Madrid. Van de Beek, however, is yet to leave Amsterdam, despite reported strong interest from Zinedine Zidane's Merengue and the midfielder is happy to weigh up all his options before committing to a transfer.
"But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes," Ajax player said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Real Madrid
- Ajax
- Spanish
- Amsterdam
- Zinedine Zidane
ALSO READ
Former Real Madrid president passes away after contracting COVID-19
Soccer-Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passes away
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus
Very sad day for Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos condoles death of Lorenzo Sanz
Soccer-Real Madrid's Asensio wins gaming tournament after swapping pitch for Playstation