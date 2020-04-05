Left Menu
PCB has received apology from its media right partner on PSL live streaming controversy: source

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:25 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday said it has received a formal apology from its media rights partner for subletting live streaming of PSL-5 to a UK based betting company, which had kicked up a controversy, according to sources. A source well-informed about the developments on this issue told PTI that the high profile media company had sent an apology after the PCB raised the issue of the rights being sold to the betting company 'Bet 365' without its knowledge.

The issue became a cause of embarrassment for the PCB as betting or gambling in any form is illegal in the country. "The fact is that PCB became aware that the PSL matches were being live streamed by Bet 365 on its website as soon as the league started on 20th February," the source said.

He said on February 23 or 24, the PCB sent an email to its media rights partner pointing out that it had breached the contract between them by subletting the live streaming rights without informing or getting clearance from the Board as was required in the agreement. "Later on, the media rights partner also sent an email to the PCB apologising for their mistake and admitted they were at fault in the entire issue." He said the Board also wrote directly to the betting company on March 1 or 2 to inform that the PCB would be taking legal action against it (Bet365) if it did not stop the live streaming of matches immediately.

"The PCB informed the betting company that it was given live streaming rights without its (PCB's) knowledge which was a must under the contract they had with their media rights partner," the source added. He said immediately after getting the PCB's mail, the betting company stopped live streaming of the matches around March 3. The source said the impression created in the media that the PCB was unaware about the live streaming of matches on the website of a betting company until the PSL was coming to an end was incorrect.

