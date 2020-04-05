Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Former Saints kicker Dempsey dies after contracting COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:51 IST
NFL-Former Saints kicker Dempsey dies after contracting COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19, the NFL team said on Sunday. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, joined the Saints out of college in 1969 and in November 1970 set a record for the longest field goal with a game-winning 63-yard kick against the Detroit Lions.

His record was equalled three times before being broken in December, 2013 when Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater converted a 64-yard effort against the Tennessee Titans. "The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement.

"Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations." The custom-made shoe that Dempsey wore to kick with is on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 1979. Dempsey was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

KITU denounces IT/ITeS employees' 'retrenchment' in lockdown

The Karnataka State ITITeS Employees Union on Sunday alleged that some companies have started retrenchment and cut salaries of employees, going against the Centres directives. Though the Labour Ministry had in its March 20 advisory asked em...

Govt asks districts to ensure pharma units work seamlessly; 8 Malaysians caught trying to leave India

The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 af...

Raipur residents decorate terrace, balconies with lamps

Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur wore a festive look at 9 pm on Sunday with people in most parts of the city decorating terraceand balconies of their house with earthen lamps while fireworks lit up the evening sky. Responding to the appeal by P...

Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020