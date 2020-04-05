Left Menu
Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Updated: 05-04-2020 22:10 IST
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin provided quite the assist by aiding frontline health care workers in the battle against the coronavirus. Panarin purchased and arranged the delivery of 1,500 N95 masks to Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

"We are so grateful for Artemi Panarin's incredibly generous gift of N95 masks to HSS," said Dr. Bryan Kelly, the surgeon-in-chief at Hospital for Special Surgery, per NHL.com. "Along with his teammates, Panarin also created a video thanking HSS for our commitment to helping NYC during this pandemic. On behalf of every clinical staff member at HSS, we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to Panarin for his generosity during this time. Additionally, we'd like to thank Jim Ramsay, head athletic trainer for the Rangers, for his help coordinating their efforts."

The masks were delivered on Friday. Panarin is not alone, as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and New York Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov also purchased and arranged delivery of the N95 masks to hospitals in their respective markets.

Per NHL.com, Bobrovsky reportedly donated thousands of masks to multiple hospitals in the area of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Varlamov joined his teammates in donating 3,000 masks to Northwell Health system on Long Island.

"A heartfelt thanks to the @NYIslanders for supporting our Northwell Health #healthcareheroes with your delivery of N95 masks this week!" Northwell Health Foundation tweeted from the @GiveToNorthwell account. N95 masks are in demand among medical providers because they help prevent a person from inhaling small, airborne infectious particles -- a primary means of transmitting the coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, more than 1.2 million people around the world had been diagnosed with the disease, with more than 67,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. --Field Level Media

