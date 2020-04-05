Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babita Phogat defends her 'illiterate pigs' tweet on Markaz gathering

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI) Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, who was being criticised for her tweet on the Nizamuddin incident, on Sunday said she stands by her tweet and people pelting stones on doctors should be hanged.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST
Babita Phogat defends her 'illiterate pigs' tweet on Markaz gathering
Babita Phogat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI) Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, who was being criticised for her tweet on the Nizamuddin incident, on Sunday said she stands by her tweet and people pelting stones on doctors should be hanged. "At your place it might have spread through bats, in India it spread through illiterate pigs," Phogat had tweeted. However, the tweet was deleted and her account was blocked.

"I still stand by my tweet, I have neither said anything wrong nor targetted any religion. People are pelting stones on doctors who are protecting others while putting their own lives at risk. Such people should be hanged," Phogat told ANI. Phogat's account was restored later and the wrestler clarified that she has no intention of writing against any religion and she had only written against the people attacking doctors, police, and nurses.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Triathlon-Blame it on the husband, says triathlete Carfrae

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way. The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank sc...

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

Frances daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the ...

Fire dept gets call about 'blaze' in Lok Nayak Bhawan, turns out to be candles

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about a blaze at Lok Nayak Bhawan, minutes after people switched off electric lights at their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and lit earthen lamps and flashed mobile phone torchlights expressing Indias resolv...

Sri Lanka suggests quarantine extension to four weeks after positive case

Sri Lanka extended the suggested quarantine period from two weeks to four on Sunday after a 34-year-old man who returned home from South Korea tested positive a week after leaving isolation. Army chief Shavendra Silva -- who operates severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020