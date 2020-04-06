Virtus.pro benches 'Cooman' in favor of 'iLTW'

Virtus.pro benched Zaur "Cooman" Shakhmurzaev for the duration of the ESL One Los Angeles, the team announced. Igor "iLTW" Filatov will fill in as the carry during the tournament, which began Saturday and runs through April 19.

"Since we can't deem our latest results satisfactory, we're continuing to experiment with possible lineups," Virtus.pro general manager Sergey Glamazda said in a statement. "Igor has been on our potential player shortlist since Leipzig (in January)." Virtus.pro held scrimmages with iLTW prior to the ESL One Los Angeles. The team is 1-0 so far in group play.

Glamazda said the roster situation involving Cooman likely will be announced later this month. Cooman, 21, joined Virtus.pro in February after spending about six months with Winstrike Team in 2019. The 20-year-old iLTW was most recently with Team Spirit.

--Field Level Media

