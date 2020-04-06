Cutrone, Pezzella, Vlahovic recover from coronavirus, ACF Fiorentina confirms

The Italian club ACF Fiorentina on Sunday confirmed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic have recovered from coronavirus. "ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce that tests have revealed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic are no longer positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement.

The Serie A club also thanked the medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and hospitals that are continuing to care for all those who require medical attention at this difficult time for Italy and indeed the whole world," the statement read.

A total of 15,877 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy. There was a small decrease in patients in critical condition with hospital intensive care units reporting 17 fewer patients, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.