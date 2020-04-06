Left Menu
Development News Edition

French football wrestles with coronavirus riddle

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:24 IST
French football wrestles with coronavirus riddle

The coronavirus pandemic is creating a puzzle for French football and, for the moment, those in charge have no idea what the answer might be. The idea of simply declaring the season over is gaining ground in some quarters but others remain strongly opposed to the suggestion.

The top-flight and second division have already been suspended for three weeks, with 10 rounds each to play, and many of the leading voices are no longer insisting it should finish "whatever the cost." "There are more uncertainties today," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, an early advocate of ending the league and basing European qualification on last season's final placings which would put his seventh-placed team in the Champions League, told L'Equipe on Sunday. He added the chances of "finishing all the matches (are) lower".

His counterpart at Brest, Denis Le Sant told the same paper "the season could not start again". Amiens president Bernard Joannin, whose side are 19th in the table, agrees.

"Denis Le Saint has a very humane position that places the health of all above everything else. It's a view that's shared by a lot of people in the world of football," Joannin told AFP. "You have to understand that the only commander is COVID-19. Unfortunately, it sets the agenda." Others were outraged.

"We hope that the league will finish if it's possible. It really bothers me to see in some people a kind of shame that football wants to come back to life at some point," Pierre Wantiez, general manager of Ligue 2 Le Havre, told AFP. "It's shameful for me to see some people feel ashamed that football wants to come back to life at some point.

"I'm not going to hide behind a veil of secrecy and say, 'It's over, we can't do anything.' Let's wait before saying the season is dead." - 'It's urgent to wait' - ========================= The situation is confusing leader's across the game. The lockdown in France has been extended at least until 15 April.

Most clubs have put staff, including players, on part-time contracts and some of the league's foreign stars, including Brazil's Neymar, have gone home. Broadcasters Canal+ and beIN Sports have suspended the payment of TV rights, the clubs' main source of revenue.

In this context, the French league is increasing the frequency of its conference calls but delaying its decisions. "Today, who can say what's going to happen? We're preparing for everything. For the time being, I think it's urgent to wait," Olivier Delcourt, president of Ligue 1 Dijon who are three points above the relegaton play-off spot, told AFP.

Amiens' Joannin said he would like the league to follow the government's lead. "There's no point in talking and saying nothing," said Joannin.

"Let's take the time... We need to give ourselves a fortnight to see how things are going." The issue of TV rights, will be addressed this week by a quartet of presidents, led by Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also head of beIN Media and several sources confirmed negotiations with Canal+ are planned. The timetable depends on the decision of the French government on when to end the lockdown and to a lesser degree, those of the governing bodies of world and European football, FIFA and UEFA.

FIFA has to change the way the summer transfer market works, because players whose contracts end this season will become free agents in June. UEFA has shown itself open to postponing its Champions League until the end of July or August to allow the domestic leagues to end but has also threatened to bar clubs from leagues that do not finish. Some officials argue a "deadline" for the resumption of the league must be set quickly.

"A resumption of the season until doomsday should not push the problem onto the next championship," Wantiez warned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Isolation blues? Myanmar's ex-political prisoners share survival tips

From meditation to memory games, former political prisoners in Myanmar are dishing out tips on surviving isolation in a pandemic as the country once severed from the world again closes its borders. The Southeast Asian state spent nearly hal...

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....

UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party. With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020