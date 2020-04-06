Sports-On this day... April 7

ON THIS DAY - April 7 April 7, 1995

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur's Teddy Sheringham poses in a cowboy outfit two days before the FA Cup semi-final against Everton at Elland Road, which Everton won 4–1. Sheringham, an England international, was hugely popular with Tottenham fans but did not win a major trophy in his five seasons at White Hart Lane.

He joined Manchester United in 1997 and scored an equaliser in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich before setting up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for United's treble-winning goal. April 7, 1996

FORMULA ONE - Ligier driver Pedro Diniz's car bursts into a ball of flames during the 1996 Argentine Grand Prix at Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Galvez in Buenos Aires. Brazilian Diniz was involved in a major accident with Luca Badoer, whose Forti landed upside down in the gravel, forcing the marshals to bring out the safety car.

Diniz went on to make a pit stop but was forced to retire when his car caught on fire because of a jammed safety valve in the fuel tank after he came back onto the circuit. April 7, 1997

HORSE RACING - Contenders clear Becher's Brook in the re-scheduled 150th Grand National steeplechase race at Aintree course, near Liverpool. New Zealand-bred Lord Gyllene, ridden by Tony Dobbin, led from the second fence before going on to secure victory by a distance of 25 lengths.

The race was scheduled to be run on April 5, but was postponed by two days after an Irish Republican Army (IRA) bomb threat forced the evacuation of the course. April 7, 1998

GOLF - Sunlight filters through Greg Norman's signature hat during his practice round at Augusta National. Two years earlier, at the 1996 Masters, the Australian's maiden title bid fell apart after he shot a dismal 78 in the final round and lost to Nick Faldo by five strokes despite leading through three days of play.

Norman, a two-times British Open winner who finished in second place three times at Augusta, missed the cut in 1998, the same result as a year earlier, and ended his professional career without winning the famous Green Jacket. April 7, 2001

BOXING - Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, and Vitaly Klitschko pose during a news conference before filming a fight sequence for the remake of "Ocean's Eleven". Lewis, the last boxer to hold the title of undisputed heavyweight champion, never fought Klitschko in a professional bout but the pair shared the ring on the big screen.

The plot of the movie, which had George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia and Matt Damon in leading roles, revolved around a casino heist during a fight weekend. April 7, 2014

ATHLETICS - Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, where he was accused of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The South African athlete, a double amputee known as the 'Blade Runner' for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, was handed a five-year prison sentence in 2014.

In 2017, South Africa's Supreme Court more than doubled Pistorius' sentence to 13 years and five months, accepting prosecutors' argument that the original jail term was "shockingly lenient". April 7, 2018

SOCCER - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates after his match-winning display against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. City needed victory to be crowned Premier League champions but Pogba scored two goals in two second-half minutes to help United draw level at 2-2, before a Chris Smalling volley completed a dramatic turnaround.

United were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League match, resulting in City becoming champions with five games to spare. April 7, 2018

GYMNASTICS - England's Nile Wilson celebrates winning his second Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in Gold Coast, Australia. England had earlier won the men's team event and Wilson posted a score of 15.100 with a near-faultless display on the horizontal bar in the final rotation of the all-around individual finals to steal victory.

"It was a battle on the high bar," said Wilson, who was nursing a wrist injury. "You can't write it, to finish the way it did." April 7, 2018

SOCCER - Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the Bundesliga with a replica trophy in front of fans after beating Augsburg 4-1 away at WWK Arena. Jupp Heynckes' side won their sixth consecutive league title with five games to spare, but it was far from a straightforward journey.

Bayern started the campaign poorly and were five points off the lead in October when manager Carlo Ancelotti was replaced by Heynckes for his fourth spell at the club. Heynckes had not coached a team since leading Bayern to the treble in 2013 and they won 23 of their next 27 league matches to seal the title.

April 7, 2019 SOCCER - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez puts on a mask in a tribute to Mexican-American wrestling star Sin Cara as he celebrates scoring in the FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley.

The Mexican striker found the net with a spectacular scissor-kick to put his team 2-0 up in the 62nd minute before two goals from Gerard Deulofeu and a Troy Deeney penalty helped Watford secure a dramatic 3-2 comeback win after extra-time. The celebration was met with criticism from Watford skipper Deeney after the match but Sin Cara jumped to Jiminez's defence.

"There are people who... who take the celebration as an offence... but they do not know our culture, they do not know about soccer and wrestling in Mexico," Sin Cara said. ($1 = 0.8084 pounds) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

