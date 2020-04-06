Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:14 IST
Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi," the sport's world governing body -- ISSF -- said in a statement. After the postponement last month, it was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-13, while Shotgun competitions were set from June 2-9, later changed to May 20 to 29.

However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) decided to cancel the tournament. PTI had earlier reported that the NRAI was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances.

The ISSF has also decided to call off the combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, which was to take place from June 22 to July 3. "The health and safety of our athletes, officials, staff and of all members of our shooting fraternity are absolutely paramount," the NRAI said in a statement.

This comes days after the ISSF cancelled the Munich World Cup in June and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, developments after which the NRAI also came under pressure from certain quarters to convey to the ISSF, its inability to host the tournament under the current circumstances. Recently, three-time Olympic medallist shooter Rajmond Debevec had also called for cancellation of the New Delhi World Cup.

"Olympic Games postponed for one year, whole India in quarantine, but ISSF still keeps rescheduled ISSF World Cup rifle and pistol, New Delhi, 5th-13th May, in the list of next events?" he had written on a social media platform. Debevec is a gold medallist from the 2000 Sydney Olympics besides being a five-time world champion.

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed the lives of more than 70,000 people while infecting nearly 13 lakh across the world. In India, the unprecedented health crisis has seen the death of more than 100 people and over 4000 positive cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Augusta National reschedules Masters for November

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters. Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the ...

Sweden acts to keep airline routes open

Swedens government will act to keep vital domestic airline routes open, despite the impact on travel caused by the coronavirus, it said on Monday.The government said a total of eight routes, seven to Northern Sweden and one to the island of...

11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin saidAccording to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their f...

Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora,&#160; officials at the COVID-19 control roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020