Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open postponed due to coronavirus; PGA Championship rescheduled for August and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. Open postponed due to coronavirus, new dates for Masters, PGA

The U.S. Open golf championship, which was set for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York, has been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Golf Association said on Monday. The new dates for the year's third major are Sept. 17-20 also at Winged Foot.

PGA Championship rescheduled for August: report

The PGA Championship, one of golf's four majors, has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday. The event will remain at the city's Harding Park course, the paper said.

Williams and Racing Point drivers take pay cuts

The British-based Williams and Racing Point Formula One teams on Monday followed McLaren in temporarily furloughing staff as a result of the new coronavirus crisis, with their drivers taking pay cuts. Williams, a family-run independent team who rank among the sport's most successful despite recent struggles, said British driver George Russell and Canadian rookie Nicholas Latifi will take a 20% salary reduction.

Augusta National reschedules Masters for November

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters. Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year's first major.

Charities face crisis during UK shutdown as sports fundraising dries up

The postponement of major sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic has left some British charities concerned about their survival, representatives have told Reuters, while others are worried about delivering services to vulnerable people. The London Marathon last year raised over 66 million pounds ($81.21 million) for more than 750 charities but its postponement from April 26 to Oct. 4 has left charities facing a shortage of funds at a time when services are under pressure.

Governing body plans to stage first world championship in Olympic year

The international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), plans to keep the world championship in its 2021 calendar as it would be the first time the event to be staged in an Olympic year, UWW's vice-president said on Monday. "We're keen to organise the world championship in Norway next year," UWW-Europe President Tzeno Tzenov told Reuters.

Report: NHL considering August return without fans

You can now download all free assets in one place. This includes Watermark, Keyframe, Screener, XML, and Shotlist. Uncertainty remains a major hurdle, but the NHL is plotting a late summer return with playoff games in empty venues to counteract the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's Kyrgios offers to drop food at doorstep of those in need

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios once again showed his compassionate side on Monday, pledging to help hungry people and drop off food at doorstep for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios, who was placed on probation by the governing body of men's tennis over his on-court behaviour last year, emerged as Australia's hero earlier in 2020 during the bushfire crisis.

Report: NFL delays offseason phase 1

Teams are being advised the first phase of the offseason program, which includes rookie minicamps after the NFL draft, will be delayed by at least one week, NFL Network reported. Team facilities remain closed for all non-essential -- primarily healthcare -- employees. Coaches, general managers and scouts are meeting via video conference and will conduct their entire draft, not from the typical team facility "war room" but remote locations that follow national social distancing guidelines prohibiting more than 10 people from being assembled.

2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

This year's 149th Open Championship due to be held at Royal St George's has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the R&A announced on Monday. A statement said the decision to scrap the 2020 tournament, scheduled for July 16-19 in Kent on England's south-east coast, had been made with a "heavy heart" but was the only option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.