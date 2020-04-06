All-decade team: Brady, Rodgers headline Team of 2010s

Left Menu
Updated: 06-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:37 IST
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday. Brady was one of eight unanimous selections -- Drew Brees was left off the list -- along with retired Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and the Baltimore Ravens duo of kicker Justin Tucker and recently retired offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

Brady, 42, was also on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s. The 55-member team is the result of votes cast by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was named one of the all-decade team's coaches -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was also on the 2000s all-decade team, is the other. Carroll posted a 100-59-1 record from 2010-2019. "Is he the defensive coordinator, and I'm the head coach?" Carroll quipped when informed of the selection along with Belichick, who was hired to replace Carroll in New England after the Patriots went 8-8 in 1999.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was also left off the list. However, the Legion of Boom secondary of the Seahawks was represented by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Marshawn Lynch also are part of the team of the 2010s. 2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER

* -- unanimous selection OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady* QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas* OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda* C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald* DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr. DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker* PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson COACHES

Bill Belichick Pete Carroll

--Field Level Media

