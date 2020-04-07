Left Menu
Very unusual feeling: Manuel Neuer after Bayern Munich train in small groups

As Bayern Munich returned to training on Monday, captain Manuel Neuer said it was a 'very unusual feeling' to train in small groups.

07-04-2020
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer. Image Credit: ANI

As Bayern Munich returned to training on Monday, captain Manuel Neuer said it was a 'very unusual feeling' to train in small groups. "It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

The first team trained in small groups at the Saebener Strasse after around two weeks of cyber training because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club said they held the session in line with the government policy and the relevant authorities, all hygiene measures were 'strictly observed' in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Neuer thanked the club and all the helped who made it possible for them to train on the pitch. "I'd like to thank the club and all the helpers who have made it possible for us to complete football-specific training on the pitch again during these difficult times," he said. (ANI)

