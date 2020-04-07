Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITTF announces new dates for World Team Table Tennis Championships

The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the new provisional dates for the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:31 IST
ITTF announces new dates for World Team Table Tennis Championships
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the new provisional dates for the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships. The mega event which was scheduled to take place between March 22 to March 29 was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The showpiece event will now provisionally take place from September 27 to October 4, 2020, in Busan, Korea Republic. "Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September - 4 October 2020, the ITTF and Korea Table Tennis Association continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials," the ITTF said in an official statement.

Earlier, the ITTF suspended all events and activities involving international travel until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The apex body had also frozen the ITTF ranking lists as of March 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up again

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the ...

Chris Evans's mom convinced him to play Captain America

Fans should thank Hollywood star Chris Evans mom Lisa Evans for pushing him to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America, as the actor was initially unwilling to take up the superhero part. In an interview with Esquire, Lisa revealed that her ...

Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal

Swedish investment firm Industrivarden on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its dividend proposal for 2019 due to lingering uncertainty on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the business climate. Against the backgro...

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asias third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.The latest data includes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020