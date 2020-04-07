Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dusautoir, Chabal, 'lucky' to survive coronavirus

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:46 IST
Dusautoir, Chabal, 'lucky' to survive coronavirus
Former French rugby captain Thierry Dusautoir (file photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@TDusautoir)

Former French rugby captain Thierry Dusautoir said that he felt "lucky" after surviving coronavirus infection along with former teammate Sebastien Chabal. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide, including nearly 9,000 in France, according to the latest tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

"In the current context, we count ourselves lucky," Dusautoir, who captained the French a record 56 times, told Canal + television. He said he initially felt symptoms on May 14 after which he was diagnosed but not tested.

"Then came two weeks that were pretty grueling and tiring," added the 38-year- old voted world player of the year in 2011. Chabal said that the infection has laid him out for "a good week or so." "But it was nothing like what we are hearing and what is affecting us all around us," said the former forward who won 62 caps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Teenage couple hang themselves from same noose in UP village

A teenage couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree using the same noose in Dharampur village, police said on Tuesday. Both had gone missing from their house on Sunday, they said.Additional Superintendent of Polic...

39 Indian labourers in shelter camps in western Nepal

Around 39 Indian labourers are stuck in Nepal due to the closure of India-Nepal border after the coronavirus outbreak and are living in shelter camps in western Nepals Jhapa district for the past two weeks. The labourers had entered Nepal ...

Soccer-Portugal players union slams 'opportunist' furloughs

The Portuguese footballers union SJPF has criticized the practice of furloughing players during the coronavirus stoppage as an opportunist and urged clubs to find their own solutions to the crisis. With Portuguese football at a standstill s...

COLUMN-Coronavirus lockdowns: can we learn from the 1918 influenza pandemic? Kemp

Lockdowns have brought most of the worlds advanced economies to a near standstill as policymakers fight the coronavirus pandemic by banning all but essential movement outside the home. Tens of millions of employees across retail, entertainm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020