Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan make it to Warne's greatest IPL XI

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in his greatest Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:42 IST
Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan make it to Warne's greatest IPL XI
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in his greatest Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI. He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose those players with whom he had played during his career.

Warne's greatest IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel. "Great oppporutnity came up in 2008 when I got the time to play for Royals and coach them. I have the players who had the most impact when I played the tournament. It is just about those years in which I was involved in the IPL," Warne said while naming his squad.

"Pathan scored a brilliant century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, he also played a memorable knock in the finals of the inaugural season," he added. During the chat, Warne also went on to reveal the greatest ODI player in his opinion.

"Viv Richards is the best batsman I have ever seen. Tendulkar and Lara are the two best I have played with and now across all formats, I reckon Virat is just the best. Tough to imagine anyone better than VIV, but Virat is pushing that conversation," Warne said. Warne played 55 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and he managed to take his team to the title win in the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

The 50-year-old finished with 57 wickets in his IPL career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reopens Parliament as virus infections drop for seventh day

Irans Parliament convened on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak forced its doors to close, as the country reported a drop in new infections for the seventh straight day. More than two-thirds of the legislatures 290 me...

COVID-19 propels growth of ed-tech, upGrad, BYJU's see strong rise in learner base

COVID-19 has spelt disaster for many sectors but one segment witnessing strong growth is ed-tech that has seen individuals - both school students and professionals - taking up online courses to study and enhance their skills amid the ongoin...

Pharma stocks in heavy demand; zoom up to 20 pc

Pharma stocks&#160;on Tuesday gained up to 20 per cent after the government relaxed export curbs on some pharma ingredients and medicines. Shares of Morepen Laboratories zoomed 19.94 per cent, Nectar Lifesciences 19.93 per cent, Marksans Ph...

Diabetics need not overly worry about coronavirus: Survivor

A 51-year-old coronavirus patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension, who has been discharged from a hospital here after recovery, on Tuesday said he was in a positive frame of mind during his treatment and that diabetics should no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020