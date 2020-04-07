Left Menu
Containing Corona: Federer's #StayAtHome is totally cool

As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday was seen spending his time doing a small tennis drill.

Containing Corona: Federer's #StayAtHome is totally cool
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Federer posted a small video on Twitter in which the 20-time Grand Slam winner can be seen standing close to a wall and practicing a small solo drill.

"Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got! Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely," Federer said. After posting the video, Federer also tagged India skipper Virat Kohli and fellow tennis players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to come up with a similar idea.

Earlier this year, Federer had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He made a public statement on Twitter and revealed that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells tournament and the French Open.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while, I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," Federer wrote on Twitter." However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September now, and this may see, Federer, playing the tournament.

To help out those families affected by the coronavirus, Federer announced and he along with his Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was last seen in action in the Australian Open.

He was defeated in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic went on to win the Australian Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

