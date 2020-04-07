Left Menu
Development News Edition

United boss Solskjaer says players are 'easy target' in pay row

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST
United boss Solskjaer says players are 'easy target' in pay row

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted on Tuesday it was unfair to single out footballers over the issue of pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic and said they are an "easy target". England's wealthy top-flight stars have come under fire over their lack of action, with British Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling for them to take a cut and "play their part".

The Premier League has urged players to accept wage reductions of 30 percent but ongoing talks have hit a stumbling block. Professional Footballers' Association boss Gordon Taylor said his members had "agreed to play their part" and Solskjaer said it was time to stop criticising players.

"For me football is an easy target sometimes," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "For me it's unfair to call on any individual or footballers as a group because I already know players do a great amount of work in the community, and players are doing a lot to help this situation.

"Discussions are taking place between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they'll make. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me." Liverpool were forced into an embarrassing U-turn on Monday after the league leaders initially said they would use public money to pay non-playing staff. Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have also used the government's furlough plan.

Solskjaer's United said they would not be furloughing staff while club captain Harry Maguire has reportedly asked his team-mates to donate 30 percent of their wages to help Manchester hospitals. Adamant that players are not the only ones who should be in the spotlight over the pay issue, Solskjaer said: "Mistakes are being made and have been made by loads of people and that's how we learn as well.

"Now it's about making better decisions, good decisions. I think we all want to help the NHS (National Health Service), the communities, and I think it's important every single club does what they think is right.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council meet made public

The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic. The part of the meeting m...

Taliban break off talks with Afghan government on prisoner exchange

The Taliban on Tuesday broke off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in peace talks being brokered by the United States after it agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.Suhail Shaheen, a spokesm...

FACTBOX-Soccer-English clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirus

Following is a list of English clubs that have furloughed staff after professional football in the country was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some clubs are using the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers ...

Facebook launches new chat app for couples

Facebook Inc on Tuesday launched a new social app for couples called Tuned that allows partners to chat, share photos, music and have a timeline of shared memories between them. The app is currently available only on Apples App Store in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020