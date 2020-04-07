Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not many to look up to in current Indian team: Yuvraj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:02 IST
Not many to look up to in current Indian team: Yuvraj

There are not many role models in the current Indian cricket set up other than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the seniors do not command much respect from the youngsters, feels former flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. In a live Instagram question and answer session, deputy skipper Rohit asked Yuvraj about the difference between the current team and the players who played alongside the left-hander.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there was no social media so there were no distractions," said Yuvraj. "There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India." But it is not the same anymore, feels Yuvraj. "So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going. "I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhee kisiko kuch bhee keh deta bhain (anyone can say anything to anyone," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, one of the best cricketers the world cricket has seen, said the players during his time were conscious of whatever they did. "I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right," he said. Commenting the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, who were suspended for their loose talk on women on a chat show, Yuvraj added: "That incident could not have happened in our time." Rohit on his part said the atmosphere in the team is "very light" at the moment.

"When I came into the team, there were so many seniors. I think I was the only youngster alongside Piyush Chawla and Suresh Raina. The atmosphere is light now. I keep talking to the youngsters, the five-six of them. "I speak to Rishabh a lot. There was so much scrutiny on him and he got worked up. Media should also think before writing about him. But scrutiny will be there as long as you are playing for India." On the mindset of the younger generation, Yuvraj said most of them only want to play limited overs cricket.

"Sachin paaji told me once 'if you perform on field, everything else will follow'. I was at NCA once and I interacted with the younger lot. I felt most of them did not want to play Test cricket which is real cricket. They are happy playing one-day cricket. "I feel even the players who have already played for India should play domestic cricket when they are not national duty. It would give them valuable experience of playing on different surfaces around the country," Yuvraj added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council meet made public

The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic. The part of the meeting m...

Taliban break off talks with Afghan government on prisoner exchange

The Taliban on Tuesday broke off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in peace talks being brokered by the United States after it agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.Suhail Shaheen, a spokesm...

FACTBOX-Soccer-English clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirus

Following is a list of English clubs that have furloughed staff after professional football in the country was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some clubs are using the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers ...

Facebook launches new chat app for couples

Facebook Inc on Tuesday launched a new social app for couples called Tuned that allows partners to chat, share photos, music and have a timeline of shared memories between them. The app is currently available only on Apples App Store in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020