Reaching number one ranking will serve as confidence booster: Shooter Elavenil Valarivan

After retaining her number one spot in the rankings for 10m Air Rifle for women, shooter Elavenil Valarivan on Tuesday said that the feat will prove as a massive confidence booster and will hold her in good stead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:11 IST
Shooter Elavenil Valarivan (Photo/ Elavenil Valarivan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After retaining her number one spot in the rankings for 10m Air Rifle for women, shooter Elavenil Valarivan on Tuesday said that the feat will prove as a massive confidence booster and will hold her in good stead.

"Reaching the number one ranking will be a confidence booster and an affirmation that we as Indians can be the best in the world. The rise to the top has not been easy but the team at the academy along with my mentor Gagan sir and coach Neha ma'am have always been behind me to support me in all my sporting endeavours," Elavenil told ANI. 2020 Tokyo Olympics which were slated to be played later this year, have now been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympics will now take place from July 23-August 8, 2021. Talking about the postponement of Olympics, Elavenil said: "The target is still the same, the process has changed due to the state of outbreak of the virus. I am fortunate that I have my mentor and coach to plan my schedule as per the revised international calendar. I just need to follow them in a disciplined manner".

Elavenil also talked about her training routines off late as the country is under lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. "Shooting as a sport is very solitary, you are alone on the firing line responsible for your own performance, hence this current time gives me time to disconnect from sport and go back to my normal life, to set a few things right in my daily routine and be back in time for the training schedule coming up once the lockdown is over," Elavenil said.

"This time was planned in my schedule as recovery and active rest and like I said I am catching up on the things I have missed doing and then getting back to the training is my immediate goal," she concluded. (ANI)

