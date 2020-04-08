Left Menu
Winston, financee marry in ceremony for two

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The coronavirus pandemic forced Jameis Winston and his longtime fiancee to postpone their wedding plans, but the former No. 1 draft pick didn't want to disappoint his No. 1. So he put together a wedding for two in their rose-strewn yard.

Winston, a free-agent quarterback and Breion Allen tied the knot recently, and she shared the photo on Monday on Instagram. "A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But @jaboowins3 came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston"

A casually dressed officiant is shown standing at a distance from the couple, who married standing under a wooden archway decorated with roses in white and shades of pink. Winston, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, proposed to Allen in 2018. They share a 1-year-old son, Malachi.

