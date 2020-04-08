Rivera focused on 'impact' player with No. 2 pick

Washington coach Ron Rivera wouldn't tip his hand when it comes to the team's plans for the No. 2 overall pick in this month's NFL draft, other than to say the Redskins need an "immediate impact" player. The Redskins are widely expected to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young if the Cincinnati Bengals keep the No. 1 pick and choose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. DraftKings currently lists Young as -715 to go to Washington, followed by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at +400 and Burrow, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons at +3300.

But the draft is still more than two weeks away, and a lot can change around the Redskins, although Rivera doesn't sound inclined to trade back himself. "If you're going to make a trade and you're going to go back, that guy that you're going to take at that spot has to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that's a high-impact guy," Rivera said Tuesday.

"In other words, if you're going to pass up player A, and you go back and you take player D, player D has to be equal to player A, you know what I'm saying? Because if player A is going to play for you for 10 years, and player D might not, did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks?" Rivera said he'd "like to believe" he knows what the Redskins are going to do. However, he's going to spend the next two weeks working with vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith to set the team's draft boards.

There are also rumors about whether the Bengals might trade out of the No. 1 spot, and how that might impact what the Redskins do. Rivera believes there are a few high-impact players available at the top of the board. And while he isn't necessarily a fan of trading back for the sake of accumulating picks, there is the reality that Washington does not currently have a second-round selection.

"When you're in the first five spots, those have to be immediate impact guys," Rivera said. "They're going to be guys that you're going to put on the field right away and they're going to play. "Do we try to make a deal to get back into the second round ... as well? There's a lot to think about, there really is, and again, having to do this virtually, that is we've talked as a group the last three days, four days ... about what everybody needs to be aware of and what everybody needs to be ready to happen."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.