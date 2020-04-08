Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020 is 100 per cent possible if normalcy returns by October: Nehra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:26 IST
IPL 2020 is 100 per cent possible if normalcy returns by October: Nehra

Former India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes there is a possibility of the IPL taking place in the last quarter of the year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control worldwide by the month of October. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been suspended till April 15 with no clarity yet on whether it would go ahead at all.

"Even if the IPL doesn't happen in August, (because) there are a lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled," Nehra told on Star Sports 1 Hindi show 'Cricket Connected'. "If things go back to normal around the world by October, we'll have a 100 per cent clearance," he reckoned. With the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths showing no signs of relenting across the world, there are slim chances of the IPL happening this year. The deadly contagion has claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

Meanwhile, Nehra feels former star all-aounder Yuvraj Singh has always excelled while playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. "Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj's career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. "I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Man hooked up to booze dies in TN after vain bid to get his dose

After trying desperately to get a bottle of liqour, a 65-year old man fainted and he was later pronounced brought dead by authorities at a government hospital, a senior police official said here on Wednesday. The elderly man, when he heard ...

Wildlife trade, habitat degradation driving virus spillover: Study

Exploitation of wildlife by humans through hunting, trade, and habitat degradation leads to close contact between the animals and humans, increasing the risk of spillover of viruses like the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, accordin...

Virus may spark 'devastating' global condom shortage

A global condom shortage is looming as the coronavirus pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the worlds top maker of the contraceptives said, with the United Nations warning of devastating consequences. Over half of humani...

Indian students stranded in Germany safe, says scholars body

With several Indian students stranded in Germany due to the lockdown, the Frankfurt Indian Scholars Association FISA has assured they are safe and appealed to their parents not to panic. FISA executive member Abhishek Acharya in a statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020