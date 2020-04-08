Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:28 IST
Tennis-Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living
Serena Williams (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower-level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living.

In a letter posted on Twitter and addressed to the tennis community, Mouratoglou said the current situation showed how "dysfunctional" the sport was. "Unlike basketball or football players, tennis players aren't covered by fixed annual salaries. They're independent contractors," he said.

"They're paying for their travels. They're paying fixed salaries to their coaching staff, while their own salaries depend on the number of matches they win." While tennis rewards top players handsomely those in the lower echelons often struggle to make ends meet.

Mouratoglou, who started working with Williams in 2012 and has guided her to 10 of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said the top players deserved everything they earned. "However, I find it revolting that the 100th-best player of one of the most popular sports in the world – followed by an estimated one billion fans is barely able to make a living out of it," the Frenchman said.

The men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, suspended all tournaments until mid-July after countries started locking down their borders to contain the spread of the flu-like virus. A 2018 International Review Panel report commissioned to address betting and integrity issues said that players in the lowest tiers were susceptible to corruption because of the difficulty in making a living.

Only 250-350 players, the report said, earned enough to break even. Georgia's Sofia Shapatava, the world's 375th ranked women's singles player, has started a petition seeking assistance from the International Tennis Federation for lower-level professionals.

Many others have joined her to voice their concerns about the financial hardships players face during the shutdown. The WTA and the ATP said they were working to boost players' earnings when the sport resumed and might extend the 2020 season to allow more tournaments to be held.

Mouratoglou said it was crucial to keep lower-level players in the game. "We all rely on those governing bodies, who have the power to protect the professional tennis economy and hold social responsibility," he added.

"We can't leave lower-ranked players behind anymore. This isn't right. Tennis needs change. Let's use this free time to start a discussion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Man hooked up to booze dies in TN after vain bid to get his dose

After trying desperately to get a bottle of liqour, a 65-year old man fainted and he was later pronounced brought dead by authorities at a government hospital, a senior police official said here on Wednesday. The elderly man, when he heard ...

Wildlife trade, habitat degradation driving virus spillover: Study

Exploitation of wildlife by humans through hunting, trade, and habitat degradation leads to close contact between the animals and humans, increasing the risk of spillover of viruses like the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, accordin...

Virus may spark 'devastating' global condom shortage

A global condom shortage is looming as the coronavirus pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the worlds top maker of the contraceptives said, with the United Nations warning of devastating consequences. Over half of humani...

Indian students stranded in Germany safe, says scholars body

With several Indian students stranded in Germany due to the lockdown, the Frankfurt Indian Scholars Association FISA has assured they are safe and appealed to their parents not to panic. FISA executive member Abhishek Acharya in a statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020