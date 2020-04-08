Left Menu
Poland may face deflation risk - c.bank governor

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:48 IST
Poland may face a risk of deflation, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday the bank unexpectedly cut rates and said that it saw a risk that inflation may fall below target within the monetary policy horizon.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on new financial schemes to ease the negative impact of the coronavirus, Glapinski also said that Poland's central bank has received proposals of credit lines from abroad but there is no need to use them at the moment.

