Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger enjoys Masters champions dinner 'quarantine style'

PTI | Miami | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:08 IST
Tiger enjoys Masters champions dinner 'quarantine style'

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods had a relaxed dinner with loved ones instead of the Masters Champions Dinner he was once scheduled to host Tuesday at Augusta National. The Masters has been postponed to November by the coronavirus pandemic, with Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, among those staying home to try and slow the spread of the deadly virus.

So instead of hosting past Masters winners at Augusta National, Woods had a meal at his South Florida home and tweeted a photo of himself with his "guests" -- girlfriend Erica Herman, his daughter Sam and his son Charlie. "Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family," Woods tweeted.

Woods was wearing his Masters green jacket with a red shirt, his typical final-round shirt, and the Masters champion's trophy, a replica of the course's famed clubhouse, on the table in front of him. Food was only seen at the edges of the photo but it looked to be the same meal Woods said in February that he planned to serve at the Champions Dinner.

"Being born and raised in SoCal (Southern California), having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood," Woods said of his menu plans in a Masters conference call. "I'm going back to what I had in 2006. So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it." There was no sign of another treat Woods had put on a prior menu -- milkshakes. He included those in 1998, the year after his first Masters and major win, to wash down his menu selection of cheeseburgers.

"I'm debating whether or not to have milkshakes as deserts because that was one of the most great memories -- to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98." With the Masters rescheduled for November 12-15, Woods could have the chance to host a true Champions Dinner at Augusta National on November 12. Woods, 44, has not played since February, when he finished 82nd at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He skipped the Players Championship due to a back injury.

"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," Woods tweeted last month after the PGA Tour shut down due to the deadly virus outbreak. "We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Interaction with PM: Kerala MP demands release of GST dues, more relief for state to fight COVID-19

CPIM MP Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the Union government release the pending GST compensation arrears of Rs 3,000 crore, 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant amounting to Rs 15,323 crore and increase the amount of central assistan...

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region: MEA.

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region MEA....

Need to maintain essential trade within region was viewed as important thrust area: MEA on SAARC trade meet.

Need to maintain essential trade within region was viewed as important thrust area MEA on SAARC trade meet....

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020