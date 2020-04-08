Left Menu
England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:10 IST
England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who turned 80 in February, was receiving medical treatment.

Greaves, who scored 44 goals in 57 England appearances, spent a comfortable night and hopes to be able to be discharged soon. A statement on his Facebook page, run by his friend and agent Terry Baker, read: "All I can say is no news is good news at the moment. Jimmy has spoken to Irene (his wife) by phone.

"During the course of the day he will be having tests and when we find out the results I will post them on here." He added: "His problem isn't coronavirus-related and doesn't seem to be related to his previous illness. Hopefully he won't be in hospital for too long." Greaves suffered a severe stroke in May 2015, which left him wheelchair-bound. Free-scoring Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England in December 1961, joining Spurs for �99,999 ($124,000), and scored a record-breaking 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club. Spurs said in a statement on Tuesday: "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family."

