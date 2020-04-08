Winston flattered to be unseated by 'G.O.A.T' Brady in Tampa

Jameis Winston wants to beat Tom Brady and win Super Bowls one day, but for now he's taking the high road after the "G.O.A.T" claimed the quarterback spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said to FOX News in an interview Wednesday. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

Winston was married to his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony at his Florida home on March 27. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was a distant occasion the couple plans to celebrate with friends and family at a later date. Where Winston might be when the 2020 NFL regular season begins isn't clear. He is likely to be on the market until after the NFL draft April 23-25. The former No. 1 overall pick is in a buyer's market along with former AFC South foe Cam Newton, another No. 1 pick who was dumped this offseason.

"Eventually, I'm going to have to play the Tom Bradys, the Patrick Mahomes and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That's how you win Super Bowls, and that's what I want," said Winston, who turned 26 in January and was the top pick in the 2015 draft. The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts are among teams in the quarterback market. But the Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and Miami and the Chargers are in the top six, and all could choose a quarterback in the draft.

Newton said earlier this week he feels like a "fish out of water" without an NFL home. He could become an option for a team that suffers an injury at the position, as could Winston.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and longtime backup Brian Hoyer but are thought to be weighing other veteran options. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.