Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston flattered to be unseated by 'G.O.A.T' Brady in Tampa

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:56 IST
Winston flattered to be unseated by 'G.O.A.T' Brady in Tampa

Jameis Winston wants to beat Tom Brady and win Super Bowls one day, but for now he's taking the high road after the "G.O.A.T" claimed the quarterback spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said to FOX News in an interview Wednesday. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

Winston was married to his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony at his Florida home on March 27. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was a distant occasion the couple plans to celebrate with friends and family at a later date. Where Winston might be when the 2020 NFL regular season begins isn't clear. He is likely to be on the market until after the NFL draft April 23-25. The former No. 1 overall pick is in a buyer's market along with former AFC South foe Cam Newton, another No. 1 pick who was dumped this offseason.

"Eventually, I'm going to have to play the Tom Bradys, the Patrick Mahomes and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That's how you win Super Bowls, and that's what I want," said Winston, who turned 26 in January and was the top pick in the 2015 draft. The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts are among teams in the quarterback market. But the Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and Miami and the Chargers are in the top six, and all could choose a quarterback in the draft.

Newton said earlier this week he feels like a "fish out of water" without an NFL home. He could become an option for a team that suffers an injury at the position, as could Winston.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and longtime backup Brian Hoyer but are thought to be weighing other veteran options. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested the presidents chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said. Kamerhe, the chief of s...

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020