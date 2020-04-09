Bengals' Taylor: QB Dalton's future undecided

Quarterback Andy Dalton's future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains undecided, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on a Zoom call on Wednesday. With the Bengals owning the No. 1 overall pick in this month's draft and likely to select a quarterback -- LSU's Joe Burrow is the favorite -- Dalton is expected to be traded or released at some point. However, reports in recent weeks said they could wind up keeping him for another season.

Taylor confirmed as much Wednesday, citing the uncertainty of an offseason that likely won't involve any in-person team activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I think there are a lot of unknowns right now on what the offseason is going to look like and when training camp is going to start," Taylor said. "That's why I think it's important for us to take it week to week, because everything seems to be changing weekly.

"When we say we're keeping all of our options on the table, (keeping Dalton is) one of the options on the table for that very reason. We're in a position right now where Andy is under contract, and we just want to make sure we're making the best decisions for the club." Dalton, 32, has a $17.5 million salary in 2020, the final year of a six-year, $96 million extension he signed in August 2014. The team would owe no dead money if it moved on via either trade or release. Previous reports said Cincinnati was willing to work with Dalton on a trade that would send him to a situation he would prefer.

A second-round pick out of TCU in 2011, Dalton has started 133 games for the Bengals in nine seasons, throwing for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions while posting a record of 70-61-2. Taylor declined to answer questions about whether the Bengals have received offers for the top overall pick in the draft. Many have speculated the Miami Dolphins could look to trade up in order to land Burrow.

Taylor did touch on the status of veteran wideout A.J. Green, whom the Bengals franchise-tagged this offseason after he missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. "Everything has been positive with A.J Green," Taylor said. "He's fully healthy, and he's working hard. ... It's all been positive in that regard."

Green, 31, was hurt last training camp and had surgery that ultimately kept him out all season, despite initial hopes for an early return. A draft classmate of Dalton in 2011, Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 career games for the Bengals.

--Field Level Media

