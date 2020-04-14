Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:59 IST
Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in J'khand

Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention, an official release said.

The 20 and 30-bed 'high-tech isolation wards' will be inaugurated at the ANM Skill Centre, Chaibasa Sadar Hospital and COVID-19 Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur respectively on Tuesday, it said. "Each bed has been designed like a room where medicine and food will be provided to patients through COBOT-Robotics.

This is the first-of-its kind initiative in the country," the release said, quoting the DDC. A team of engineers, under the supervision of the DDC, designed and programmed COBOT-Robotics in a garage in Ranjan's residence, the release said.

The DDC had earlier designed a booth to protect health workers collecting samples of persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases and five deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 170 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 4,987 as the country nears a full month in partial lockdown.The health ministry also reported five new deaths, bringing the total fa...

UK shares slide on coronavirus worries, BAT slumps

UK stock markets fell on Monday as shares in British American Tobacco slumped on report of a U.S. criminal probe, while signs that Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period dented the mood.The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 ...

Home Affairs immigration measures apply only to foreign nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined temporary measures that have been put in place to address immigration matters during the lockdown period.The temporary measures were introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Nationa...

UK media regular to assess ITV programme over 5G-coronavirus conspiracy comments

Britains media regulator Ofcom is assessing a program on broadcaster ITV after a presenter questioned why the mainstream media had slapped down a conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G masts.Eamonn Holmes said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020