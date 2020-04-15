Left Menu
As India fights the coronavirus crises, Samsung India on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore towards the relief efforts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:22 IST
Samsung India pledges Rs 20 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As India fights the coronavirus crises, Samsung India on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore towards the relief efforts. In addition, the company will be donating Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to combat the crises.

The company also mentioned that it's employees across India are putting together their personal contribution and the company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks. "We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improving the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided," read an official statement.

To tackle the coronavirus, Samsung has extended support to local administration and community in Noida, where the company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

