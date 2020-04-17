Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hacking against corporations surges as workers take computers home

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:31 IST
Hacking against corporations surges as workers take computers home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hacking activity against corporations in the United States and other countries more than doubled by some measures last month as digital thieves took advantage of security weakened by pandemic work-from-home policies, researchers said. Corporate security teams have a harder time protecting data when it is dispersed on home computers with widely varying setups and on company machines connecting remotely, experts said. Even those remote workers using virtual private networks (VPNs), which establish secure tunnels for digital traffic, are adding to the problem, officials and researchers said.

Software and security company VMWare Carbon Black said this week that ransomware attacks it monitored jumped 148% in March from the previous month, as governments worldwide curbed movement to slow the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 130,000. "There is a digitally historic event occurring in the background of this pandemic, and that is there is a cybercrime pandemic that is occurring," said VMWare cybersecurity strategist Tom Kellerman.

"It's just easier, frankly, to hack a remote user than it is someone sitting inside their corporate environment. VPNs are not bullet-proof, they're not the be-all, end-all." Using data from U.S.-based Team Cymru, which has sensors with access to millions of networks, researchers at Finland's Arctic Security found that the number of networks experiencing malicious activity was more than double in March in the United States and many European countries compared with January, soon after the virus was first reported in China.

The biggest jump in volume came as computers responded to scans when they should not have. Such scans often look for vulnerable software that would enable deeper attacks. The researchers plan to release their country-by-country findings next week.

Rules for safe communication, such as barring connections to disreputable web addresses, tend to be enforced less when users take computers home, said analyst Lari Huttunen at the Arctic. That means previously safe networks can become exposed. In many cases, corporate firewalls and security policies had protected machines that had been infected by viruses or targeted malware, he said. Outside of the office, that protection can fall off sharply, allowing the infected machines to communicate again with the original hackers.

That has been exacerbated because the sharp increase in VPN volume led some stressed technology departments to permit less rigorous security policies. "Everybody is trying to keep these connections up, and security controls or filtering are not keeping up at these levels," Huttunen said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) cybersecurity agency agreed this week that VPNs bring with them a host of new problems. "As organizations use VPNs for telework, more vulnerabilities are being found and targeted by malicious cyber actors," wrote DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The agency said it is harder to keep VPNs updated with security fixes because they are used at all hours, instead of on a schedule that allows for routine installations during daily boot-ups or shutdowns. Even vigilant home users may have problems with VPNs. The DHS agency on Thursday said some hackers who broke into VPNs provided by San Jose-based Pulse Secure before patches were available a year ago had used other programs to maintain that access.

Other security experts said financially motivated hackers were using pandemic fears as bait and retooling existing malicious programs such as ransomware, which encrypts a target's data and demands payment for its release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith handed permanent charge of CSA Director of Cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith was on Friday appointed Cricket South Africas permanent Director of Cricket for a two-year term, a post which he held on an interim basis since December last year. The 39-year-old was brought on board to put ...

Almost 25,000 to be freed under Myanmar prisoner amnesty

Myanmar announced on Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this weeks traditional New Year celebration. The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win...

UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

Sterling was stable on Friday, falling only slightly against the broad-based stronger dollar, after the UK said it would extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain could not ris...

Fast-fashion nightmare for Bangladeshi clothes makers

One day Parvin was toiling to meet the fast-fashion demands of European capitals, the next she was among hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi clothes workers made instantly jobless as the coronavirus pandemic struck. Big-name international ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020