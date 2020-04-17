Left Menu
Facebook adds 'care' reaction emojis to its emotional palette amid coronavirus pandemic

As the spread of coronavirus has reduced the physical interaction of people to a minimum, Facebook has introduced a new way to show support by adding a new 'care' emoji and reaction feature to its app and messenger.

Facebook adds 'care' reaction emojis to its emotional palette amid coronavirus pandemic
As the spread of coronavirus has reduced the physical interaction of people to a minimum, Facebook has introduced a new way to show support by adding a new 'care' emoji and reaction feature to its app and messenger. This new feature can be seen as an expansion of the emotional palette of the medium.

According to the Tech Crunch, the 'care' emojis will include an emoji face hugging a heart and the other one would be a pulsating heart. The emojis and reaction feature will start appearing on the mobile application as well as Facebook messenger from this week, reported the Tech Crunch.

Both the 'care' reaction as well the emoji are the addition to the pre-existing list of reactions and emojis on the medium. (ANI)

