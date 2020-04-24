Porsche rolls head units consisting of CarPlay-compatible radios for classic cars

Left Menu
Luxury automobile giant Porsche is all set to introduce revamped versions of the head units with CarPlay-compatible radios for its classic cars.

Luxury automobile giant Porsche is all set to introduce revamped versions of the head units with CarPlay-compatible radios for its classic cars. According to The Verge, the new head units will be an amalgamation of vintage designs with modern convenience features.

Besides CarPlay, the new units will come with features like DAB+, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, touchscreen services, and others. Two versions of the head units will be available in different automobiles. One would be with a single-DIN dimension having a display of 3.5 inches while the other one will have a double-Din slot and will come along with a display of seven inches. (ANI)

