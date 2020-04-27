Left Menu
Seven out of 10 adults support using personal mobile data for COVID-19 tracking

A Horizon Research nationwide survey finds 62% of adults “generally” support police and health authorities using mobile data.

Horizon says this equates to around 2,613,800 of the country’s 3,595,518 adults supporting the use of data from their own mobiles. Image Credit: ANI

Seven out of 10 adults will support police and health authorities using their personal mobile data to help track and trace those who have been in contact with COVID-19.

However, this rises to 73% when asked if they would support police and health authorities using data from their own mobile phone to help track and trace those who have come in contact with people who have COVID.

Horizon says this equates to around 2,613,800 of the country's 3,595,518 adults supporting the use of data from their own mobiles.

It also indicates that any mobile track and trace solution might avoid a lack of participation, an issue which has been a problem for the voluntary opt-in tracing app being used in Singapore.

62% support in general for using mobile data equates to around 2,232,700 adults.9% of adults are neutral on the use of personal mobile data, 16% are opposed (10% strongly) and 3% are not really sure.

The opposition is above average for those aged under 45 years. Support is lowest among 25-34-year olds (61%). It is higher than the overall average among those aged 45 or older, peaking at 65% of those aged 65-74 years old.

Methodology:

1,267 members of the HorizonPoll specialist nationwide online research panel, representing the New Zealand population 18+, responded to the survey between 7 and 12 April 2020.

The sample is weighted on age, gender, highest education level, personal income, region, and employment status to ensure it matches the population at the 2018 Census. The maximum margin of error at a 95% confidence level is ±2.8% overall.

