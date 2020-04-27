COVID-19: Coursera to make 3,800 of its courses free for the unemployed

Online learning platform Coursera will make 3,800 of its courses available for free to people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To assist during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Coursera community is launching an effort to assist countries, states, and cities reskill their unemployed workers to re-enter the workforce," the company's website said.

Enrollment is open through September 30 for organizations to enroll unemployed workers in courses. Newly-enrolled learners will have through December 31, 2020 to complete their courses. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has a worldwide impact on the workforce leaving many jobless.

According to Johns Hopkins University Center data on Monday, the global COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at over 2.9 million. Out of these,8,68,480 have recovered from the virus while 2,06,553 have died so far. (ANI)