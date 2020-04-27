Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Coursera to make 3,800 of its courses free for the unemployed

Online learning platform Coursera will make 3,800 of its courses available for free to people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | California | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:06 IST
COVID-19: Coursera to make 3,800 of its courses free for the unemployed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Online learning platform Coursera will make 3,800 of its courses available for free to people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "To assist during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Coursera community is launching an effort to assist countries, states, and cities reskill their unemployed workers to re-enter the workforce," the company's website said.

Enrollment is open through September 30 for organizations to enroll unemployed workers in courses. Newly-enrolled learners will have through December 31, 2020 to complete their courses. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has a worldwide impact on the workforce leaving many jobless.

According to Johns Hopkins University Center data on Monday, the global COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at over 2.9 million. Out of these,8,68,480 have recovered from the virus while 2,06,553 have died so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra's mortality rate due to coronavirus is 4.24%: Health Department

The mortality rate in Maharashtra due to coronavirus is 4.24 per cent said the State Health Department on Monday. With 440 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 8,068. Besides, the total number of death...

Chidambaram welcomes RBI's special liquidity facility for mutual funds

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday lauded the RBIs prompt action in announcing a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds. The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity fac...

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020