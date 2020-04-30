COVID-19: US wireless carriers to deliver phone chargers to hospitals

To make the life easier of the COVID-19 patients, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have partnered with iHeartMedia to deliver thousands of phone chargers to hospitals. The companies will be donating nearly 40,000 phone chargers, the Verge reported.

T-Mobile has said that it has already donated around 20,000 chargers to hospitals in Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and San Diego. On the other hand, Verizon will be providing chargers to healthcare providers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Philadelphia, and more.

AT&T will be providing chargers to hospitals in cities that have been hit the hardest by the virus. The donation efforts by the wireless carriers and iHeartMedia follow work done by local communities to collect phone chargers for patients with COVID-19. (ANI)