Science News Roundup: SpaceX to bring astronauts to short-handed Space Station for longer stay

Updated: 04-05-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX to bring astronauts to short-handed Space Station for longer stay

Two NASA astronauts gearing up to ride SpaceX's new space taxi will now be on a mission planned to last more than a month, instead of a week, to help the short-handed crew aboard the International Space Station, the U.S. space agency said on Friday. The launch is scheduled for May 27 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will arrive at the ISS the following day. The mission, SpaceX's first carrying humans, marks the company's climactic test before NASA can certify its Crew Dragon capsule for regular operational flights.

