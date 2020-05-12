Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:02 IST
Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite, a message pops up, saying "Instagram Lite is No Longer Supported."

"We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying. Initially, the Instagram Lite app was launched to attract new emerging markets.

Instagram Lite had launched on Google Play in June 2018. The app allowed users to filter and post photos to a feed or to Stories just like Instagram. However, it lacked the option to post videos or direct-message friends upon arrival. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 coronavirus patients in Russia - media

A fire apparently started by an overloaded ventilator killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital on Tuesday, news agencies reported. Russias emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive car...

Tim Story in talks to direct Kevin Hart-starrer 'Night Wolf'

Director-producer Tim Story is in the final negotiations to helm Kevin Hart in the superhero comedy Night Wolf. The STX Films project reunites Story and Hart who earlier collaborated on the Ride Along and Think Like a Man film series. Acc...

Mayim Bialik-led 'Call Me Kat' gets series order at Fox

Call Me Kat, a comedy featuring Mayim Bialik in the lead, has been handed out a series order at Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multicamera show will reunite the actor with Jim Parsons, her The Big Bang Theory, who is attached...

Delhi records 13 fresh coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 86; total cases 7,639: Authorities.

Delhi records 13 fresh coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 86 total cases 7,639 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020