Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite, a message pops up, saying "Instagram Lite is No Longer Supported."

"We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying. Initially, the Instagram Lite app was launched to attract new emerging markets.

Instagram Lite had launched on Google Play in June 2018. The app allowed users to filter and post photos to a feed or to Stories just like Instagram. However, it lacked the option to post videos or direct-message friends upon arrival. (ANI)