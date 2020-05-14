Left Menu
Google adding tab grouping feature to Chrome

Search engine giant Google is adding a new tab grouping feature to Chrome, the company announced on Wednesday.

ANI | California | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

If you want to try the feature now, Google says it's available in the latest Chrome Beta and will be rolling out more broadly to the desktop versions of Chrome next week, The Verge reported.

The user can make a group by right-clicking on one tab and assigning it a custom name and colour. Then, they'll see the colour of the group under all of the tabs included in the group. The netizen can also drag tabs from group to group if they want to change how it is organised. (ANI)

